Blue Jays use extra roster spots on Kiner-Falefa, Tate; both active against Reds

TORONTO — Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and right-hander Dillon Tate will both be active for Monday’s opener against the Cincinnati Reds, the Toronto Blue Jays announced.

Kiner-Falefa was claimed off waivers on Sunday from the Pittsburgh Pirates and has reported to the Jays. Meanwhile, Tate was selected to the Major League roster on Monday.

The moves for Kiner-Falefa and Tate make up the two additional roster spots MLB teams are granted for September -- one position player and one pitcher -- as they make their final push for the post-season.

In a corresponding move, right-hander Nick Sandlin has been transferred to the 60-day injured list

Kiner-Falefa was sent to Pittsburgh at the trade deadline last season after 83 games with the Jays.

Tate, on the other hand, was brought in via trade from Baltimore last season and had primarily been with triple-A Buffalo in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2025.