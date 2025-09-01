Cavalry charge to 4-1 thumping of Forge FC

Halifax Wanderers defender Daniel Nimick, left, and Cavalry FC forward Tobias Warschewski vie for the ball during Canadian Premier League soccer action in Calgary in this August 10, 2024 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Calvary FC Media, Mike Sturk

Cavalry FC went on the attack Saturday against an old nemesis and it paid off with a 4-1 victory over Forge FC.

The defeat snapped a 20-game unbeaten streak for Forge FC, while solidifying Cavalry’s third-place standing in the western division.

Cavalry FC took the game to Forge from the get-go, launching 10 shots at the Forge net in the first half, which they led 1-0 on a goal from Tobias Warschewski in the 14th minute.

The club kept the pedal to the metal in the second half, when Ali Musse scored on a rebound that Forge goaltender Jassem Koleilat gave up after stopping a shot from Warschewski.

Five minutes later, Warschewski pushed the lead to 3-0.

Forge cut the lead to 3-1 on a goal from Nana Ampomah, but shortly after that, Sergio Camargo restored the three-goal lead, making it 4-1.

It was Forge FC’s first visit to ATCO Field since the 2024 CPL championship game, where they were defeated by Cavalry FC.

“That’s the game we needed,” said Cavalry FC coach and manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr. after the game. “We’re unbeaten in four now, and we’re starting our own run.

“But we’re scoring goals, and that’s exciting,” he added. “What you need, as you get closer to that playoff run, first you’ve got to clinch the playoffs, so you’ll put points on the board -- but the more goals we score, the more insurance we give ourselves. Then defensively, what I really liked today was our game management, seeing the game out.”

Next up for Cavalry FC is a Friday night road contest against York United FC while Forge FC host Halifax Saturday afternoon.