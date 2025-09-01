Joe Bugner, a heavyweight boxer who took Ali and Frazier the distance, has died at age 75

British heavyweight champion Joe Bugner, left, is pictured with U.S. heavyweight champion boxer Muhammad Ali, at a press conference in New York on May 27, 1975. (Dave Pickoff / AP Photo)

CARDIFF, Wales — Joe Bugner, a heavyweight who took boxing greats Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier the distance in fights in the 1970s, has died. He was 75.

The death of the Hungary-born Bugner, who was also a British citizen, was announced Monday by the British Boxing Board of Control, which said he died at his care home in Brisbane, Australia.

Bugner struggled to gain affection in Britain after sending national treasure Henry Cooper into retirement with a contentious points win in 1971 to capture the British, Commonwealth and European titles.

He lost those belts later in the year but was European champion again by the time he fought Ali for the first time, in 1973, in a non-title fight in Las Vegas. Ali won on points and Frazier did the same five months later in a fight at Earl’s Court in London.

Bugner met Ali for a second time in 1975, on that occasion a world-title fight in Kuala Lumpur, and the American again won on points in a bout over 15 rounds.

A boxing career spanning 32 years ended in 1999, by which time he had relocated to Australia — where he spent the final years of his life in a care home after being diagnosed with dementia. Bugner was affectionately known as “Aussie Joe” in his last few years as a boxer.

Bugner, who was a child refugee when he moved to Britain after his family fled Hungary amid the 1956 Soviet invasion, won 69 of his 83 fights, 41 inside the distance.

“The British Boxing Board of Control passes on its condolences to Joe’s family,” the BBBofC said in a short statement.