‘We don’t call it a classic for nothing’: Labour Day delivers another thrilling finish between Roughriders and Bombers

Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Tevaughn Campbell (26) intercepts the ball in front of Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver Dalton Schoen (83) during a two point conversion in the second half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

For yet another year, the Labour Day Classic between the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers lived up to its name.

The Green and White, coming out victorious 34-30 after another thrilling, down-to-the-wire finish.

With Winnipeg threatening to tie the game with less than a minute remaining on a two-point convert attempt, Tevaughn Campbell picked off Zach Collaros and took it 112 yards to the endzone. Sealing the Riders’ win.

“That was everything, man,” Campbell told reporters after the game. “To go out there in front of the fans, it’s the last play that really mattered, and to make that play was great.”

Coming into the game, each of the previous three Labour Day Classics had been decided by two points.

In 2025, it was the two-point conversion attempt which was the difference.

“We don’t call it the ‘Labour Day Classic’ for nothing,” Riders’ quarterback Trevor Harris said. “It ended up being a big deal [Campbell] returned it, because if [Winnipeg] had recovered the onside kick – they would have had to score a touchdown.”

With the win, the Riders move to 9-2 on the season, best in the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was also their 39th win in the Labour Day game against Winnipeg.

“We’re just happy we got we got a win versus a really good football team,” head coach Corey Mace said. “And for us, we were coming off a licking our wounds, so to speak. We just had to be dialed in, go out and execute and win the game today.”

The Bombers fall to 6-5, third in the West.

“There’s no moral victories,” Bombers’ quarterback Zach Collaros said about the near comeback. “Ever loss stings, every loss is tough to deal with.”

“There will be a handful of plays you want back,” he added.

“It was a great battle,” Winnipeg head coach Mike O’Shea said. “No body likes the outcome. But the game itself was a hell of a game.”

Trevor Harris Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws the ball against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

An unlikely punt

After a Mario Alford fumble on a punt return, the Bombers quickly capitalized to get within a score.

Beginning on the Winnipeg 46-yard line, Collaros would throw three times, scoring a major in just 55 seconds to make the score 31-24 Saskatchewan.

On the ensuing Rider possession, Rider quarterback Trevor Harris punted the ball on third down, to score a rouge.

“I [punted] a couple times in college,” the 2009 Edinboro University grad said. “It’s been about 16 years since I’ve brought the ‘old right leg’ out. I didn’t really have that on the bingo card that I’d punt for a possible safety.”

The Riders appeared to have forced the two-point safety at the time of the punt return.

However, a CFL Command Centre review overturned the call to be the single point.

“I was hoping for the original call,” Mace admitted.

Mace also outlined the decision to have Harris punt, versus allowing Brett Lauther to attempt the 51-yard field goal.

“That’s fringe territory there,” Mace said. “Kicking it towards Pill Country is always kind of tough, man. You never know.”

“It is something we’ve actually we talked about a little bit and it worked out,” he added.

Defensive battle turned shootout

What started as a defensive battle, quickly became a shootout. For just the third time in Labour Day Classic history (1952, 1970, 2025), the score was 0-0 after the first quarter.

“I missed a couple passes today. Uncharacteristic of me,” Harris said. “I’ve got to be able to keep us on the field. I extended the play a couple times and still could have made a play to keep us on the field.”

In the second quarter, Malik Carney strip sacked Collaros inside the Bomber 20-yard line would set up a seven-yard A.J. Ouellette touchdown run.

“We preach complementary football,” Carney said about the sack. “There’s going to be ups and ups and downs to the game, and we were able to pick up the offense.”

“And the offense was able to pick us up,” he added.

“Gave them an easy touchdown,” Collaros said. “That’s momentum right there.”

Labour Day Classic Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Malik Carney (11) strips the ball from Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros (8) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)

It was Ouellette’s first time in the endzone since Week 7 – and first rushing TD for the running back since Week 4.

In addition to the touchdown, the rusher finished with 18 carries for 89 yards on the ground.

On Saskatchewan’s next offensive possession, Trevor Harris would lead a five-play, 102-yard touchdown drive – culminating with a 69-yard catch and run by Tommy Neild.

The Rider pivot went 17/27, 219 yards passing with one touchdown and did not throw an interception.

For Winnipeg, Collaros went 26/37, 326 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back A.J. Ouellette (45) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu Saskatchewan Roughriders running back A.J. Ouellette (45) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Anderson’s first

Rider running back Mario Anderson reached the endzone for his first CFL touchdown in the third quarter

“It was crazy,” the rookie running back said. “I saw Brammer and the guys on the right side leading the way. It was really a clear shot for me.”

He then scored his second rushing TD in the fourth to put Saskatchewan up 13 points.

Fresh of the birth of his baby girl, Brett Lauther made his lone field goal try from 34 yards. He did however, miss one extra-point attempt in the third quarter.

A new record

In the stands, the Riders announced an attendance of 34,243 – a new Mosaic Stadium record, which opened in 2017.

“Most times it’s just white noise,” Mace said about previous home games. “Not tonight. It was loud. I was screaming into the mic to get the call in.”

“It was kind of just one of those pinching moments,” Harris said about playing in front of the sold out stadium. “Rider Nations needs to know they made an impact tonight and we’re in this thing together. So next home game, let’s sell that thing out. Let’s get that thing rocking again.”

“They’re a great crowd,” Collaros said. “We had one drive where [there were mistakes]. But that’s on me.”

The 2013 Labour Day Classic had 44,910 at old Taylor Field, the franchise record for highest attendance.

Labour Day rematch

The two teams now prepare to face off against each other in six days in Winnipeg for the Banjo Bowl.

“Our job is to enjoy this just for a couple hours, turn the page and go play in the banjo bowl,” Harris said. “It’s not going to be an easy task. Having a silent cadence is going to be something we’ve got to do, and we’ve got to have a high level of communication throughout this week.”

“We’ll make our adjustments and so will they,” he added.

Beginning in 2004, the Labour Day rematch, dubbed the ‘Banjo Bowl’ has become another annual tradition in the history rivalry.

While Saskatchewan holds serve in the Labour Day Classic, the story is different for the rematch.

Winnipeg leads that series with 13 wins and seven loses in 20 previous Banjo Bowl games.

“We know we’re going into the most hostile environment in the league,” Mace said. “They’re going to be even more dialed than they were tonight. And we’ve got to match that intensity.”

Kickoff Saturday is 2 p.m. Sask. time on TSN.