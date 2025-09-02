Florida State linebacker Ethan Pritchard in critical but stable condition after being shot

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard is puctured during his time in high school on Oct. 21, 2023. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP via CNN Newsource)

Ethan Pritchard, a linebacker on Florida State’s (FSU) football team, is in a critical but stable condition after being shot on Sunday, according to the school.

The freshman suffered the gunshot wound while visiting his family in Havana, Florida, FSU said in a statement on Monday.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” FSU added.

“Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

FSU head football coach Mike Norvell, speaking with reporters Monday, called the situation “tragic” and said he was grateful for the medical support Pritchard has received.

“This morning I was there in the hospital until early hours, and through Ethan’s dad, he gave me the opportunity to be able to share a little bit of where things were, and then we had an opportunity to gather with the team this morning just to give them an update and a perspective on where that is,” Norvell said.

According to CNN affiliate WCTV, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the incident took place just before 10 p.m. local time and that Pritchard was found wounded in a vehicle. He was then taken to an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) tells CNN that the organization is investigating in co-ordination with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office.

Pritchard, who went to Seminole High School in Sanford, Florida, committed to Florida State in October 2023 amid interest from other programs.

He was a four-star recruit after enjoying an impressive high school career, recording 75 tackles in his junior year. He was initially a safety before swapping to be a linebacker, according to FSU.

By Ben Church, CNN