Maple Leafs sign goaltender Dennis Hildeby to three-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed goaltender Dennis Hildeby to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

The deal is a two-way contract for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 seasons, followed by a one-way contract in 2027-28, carrying an average annual value of US$841,667.

Hildeby had a 16-9-4 record with a 2.55 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 30 regular-season games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies last season.

He also appeared in one Calder Cup playoff game with the Leafs’ AHL affiliate.

The 24-year-old Swede also started six games for the Leafs in 2024-25, posting a 3-3-0 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .878 save percentage.

The six-foot-seven, 224-pound netminder was selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round (122nd overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.