Ola Brynhildsen returns to Norway after loan stay with Toronto FC mutually terminated

Toronto FC forward Ola Brynhildsen (9) fights for the ball against New York City FC defender Thiago Martins, during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Thursday, July 3, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

TORONTO — Toronto has parted ways with Ola Brynhildsen, with the forward headed back to his native Norway to join Bodø/Glimt on loan.

The 26-year-old came to Toronto in February from Denmark’s FC Midtjylland on a year-long loan with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the current season.

“We want to thank Ola for his efforts during his time with us this season,” Toronto GM Jason Hernandez said in a statement. ”Ola faced many challenges, on and off the pitch, throughout the season, but he always worked diligently to contribute to the group.

“At this time, we have mutually decided to part ways, with Ola being presented with an opportunity back in Europe, and our desire to prioritize other attacking personnel currently within the group for the remainder of the season. We wish Ola the best in his next chapter.”

With six games remaining in the regular season, offensively challenged Toronto (5-13-10) will have to rely on forwards Theo Corbeanu (five goals), Deandre Kerr (three goals), Jules-Anthony Vilsaint (one goal) with Hugo MBongue and Charlie Sharp on loan.

More responsibility will also likely fall on playmaker Djordje Mihailovic, who joined Toronto as a designated player in early August in a transfer worth up to US$9 million from the Colorado Rapids

Hernandez previously said bringing in an attacking designated player is the team’s top priority in the off-season.

Brynhildsen, a feisty five-foot-nine and 154 pounds, liked to play on defenders’ shoulders and proved to be deceptively strong. But goals were hard to come by.

Brynhildsen, who made his MLS debut off the bench against Orlando City on March 1, scored two goals and added one assist in 21 regular-season appearances for TFC.

Short on game fitness when he arrived, the Norwegian’s progress was further hampered by a string of minor injuries.

In May, Brynhildsen acknowledged it had been a slow landing in Toronto.

“I’m still getting in top shape,” he said. “At least my body is starting to work normally now. It’s been a rough couple of months. Being mostly on painkillers each game. Minor setbacks every other game.”

Asked what the problem has been, Brynhildsen cited groin, knee and back problems.

“Some I’ve played with. Some, I took painkillers for. But now my body is starting to feel normal again.”

A healthier Brynhildsen lacked service, however, as Toronto struggled with its identity with Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, whose contracts were bought out in July.

While Toronto has shored up its defence under new coach Robin Fraser, offence remains a problem. Toronto has 28 goals in 28 games this season, tied for 28th in scoring in the 30-team league.

Toronto landed Brynhildsen after failing to secure Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov from AS Roma.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press