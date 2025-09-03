Blue Jays take on the Reds in series rubber match

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber (57) steps onto the field prior to first inning MLB baseball action against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Friday, August 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Blue Jays (80-59, first in the AL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-69, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.38 ERA, 0.62 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Reds: Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays play on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Cincinnati has a 70-69 record overall and a 38-32 record at home. The Reds rank 10th in the NL with 138 total home runs, averaging 1.0 per game.

Toronto is 80-59 overall and 35-35 in road games. The Blue Jays have a 31-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elly De La Cruz has 28 doubles, seven triples and 19 home runs for the Reds. Austin Hays is 12 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Bo Bichette leads the Blue Jays with a .310 batting average, and has 42 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 91 RBIs. George Springer is 17 for 40 with five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 3-7, .256 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .277 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Lodolo: day-to-day (illness), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (forearm), Ian Gibaut: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 10-Day IL (thumb), Chase Burns: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wade Miley: 60-Day IL (flexor), Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Robinson Pina: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Sandlin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press