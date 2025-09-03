Springer goes deep twice as Blue Jays beat Reds 12-9 despite shaky pitching

Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette, far right, is congratulated by George Springer, centre, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)

CINCINNATI (AP) — George Springer went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 12-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays have 23 blown saves this season including Monday’s 5-4 loss in the series opener, but Jeff Hoffman allowed one hit in the ninth for his 30th save.

Louis Varland (4-3) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Reds’ scheduled starter Nick Lodolo was scratched due to illness, so Scott Barlow (6-3) was called upon to make his first career start. Things didn’t go well for the 32-year-old right-hander.

Springer led off with his 25th homer of the season. Barlow then walked three straight batters to load the bases and Alejandro Kirk’s bases-clearing double made the score 4-0.

Brent Suter replaced Barlow in the second inning and didn’t fare any better. Bichette’s three-run homer, his 18th of the season, made the score 8-1.

Springer’s second home run, a two-run shot off Suter, made the score 10-6 in the fourth. It was his 29th multihomer game, second this season.

Daulton Varsho’s solo homer, his second in as many nights, came off Connor Phillips in the seventh to make the score 11-8.

TJ Friedl’s solo homer off Seranthony Domínguez in the eighth made the score 11-9.

KEY MOMENT

After a throwing error by Blue Jays’ third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa prevented the final out in the third, Austin Hays’ three-run homer into the second deck of the left field bleachers cut the Reds’ deficit to 8-6.

KEY STAT

Springer now has 62 career leadoff homers, including a franchise-best 23 for the Blue Jays. He ranks second in major league history behind Rickey Henderson who had 81 leadoff homers.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.38 ERA) and Reds RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63) will start the series finale on Wednesday.

Jeff Wallner, The Associated Press