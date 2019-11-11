

Web Staff, CP24.com





Longtime hockey commentator Don Cherry has been fired from his role at Coach’s Corner over his comments last Saturday targeting migrants who he said did not properly honour Canada’s veterans, broadcaster Sportsnet confirmed Monday.

On his program on Saturday, Cherry said that new immigrants in his hometown of Mississauga don’t wear poppies around Remembrance Day.

“"You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that," Cherry said, with Coach’s Corner co-host Ron McLean looking on. "These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price."

Cherry has hosted the Coach’s Corner program since 1982.

Canada's broadcast watchdog was inundated with so many complaints about Cherry's remarks that on Monday it asked to public to stop sending them any more.

