

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





George Springer slammed two of Toronto's five home runs to trigger a 10-3 rout for the Blue Jays against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

Alejandro Kirk, Spencer Horwitz and Leo Jimenez also homered to give the home team their first five-longball game since they turned the trick a year ago in Cincinnati.

The Blue Jays (59-67) feasted on 26-year-old starter Carson Spiers (4-5), who was making his 12th career start for the Reds (61-65). He gave up five homers and nine earned runs on 13 hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Toronto starter Jose Berrios (12-9) was the victor. He tossed 96 pitches and struck out seven in seven innings of work, giving up two runs on six hits with two walks.

Springer smacked a two-run homer to left in the second inning and added his 16th with a solo shot in the fifth.

Kirk and Horwitz belted back-to-back solo homers with two out in the third inning. Jimenez hit his two-run blast in the fifth before Springer's second dinger.

Addison Barger almost smacked a sixth homer. His line drive off the right-field wall knocked in a run but missed by a foot from being a round-tripper.

The Blue Jays snatched a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Daulton Varsho tripled when Reds centre-fielder TJ Friedl fell as he neared the outfield wall. Varsho then scored on rookie Will Wagner's single to right.

Toronto increased its advantage to 7-1 in the fourth inning. Varsho was hit by a pitch. He advanced to third on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s second single of the game to centre and scored on an error by third baseman Noelvi Marte.

Back-to-back two-out walks came back to bite Berrios in the second inning. Marte singled to left to score a run.

Reds speedy infielder Elly De La Cruz tripled to left centre to begin the sixth inning and scored on a ground out.

Cincinnati scored one more in the eighth off reliever Zach Pop.

Former Blue Jays catcher Luke Maile took the mound for the Reds and threw a perfect seventh and eighth, employing primarily a 65-mile-per-hour slider to get all six batters he faced.

On deck

Yariel Rodriguez (1-5) will start for the Blue Jays in the rubber-match finale against the Reds on Wednesday. Cincinnati will counter with righty Nick Martinez (6-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2024.