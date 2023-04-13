A St. Catharines high school teacher has been charged with sexual assault.

Niagara police alleged in a Thursday press release that the teacher, formerly employed at Governor Simcoe Secondary School, touched a student inappropriately.

The teacher has been suspended by the District School Board of Niagara.

David Cockburn, 46, was arrested on April 13 and charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation. Both counts relate to one victim.

Cockburn is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on April 14 in St. Catharines.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact Niagara police.