

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Philanthropists Myron and Berna Garron have donated $10 million to St. Joseph’s Health Centre for the purchase of two new MRI machines that the hospital says will allow it to double its testing capacity.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, the hospital described the donation as “transformative.”

It said that more than 15,000 MRI tests are currently performed each year on a single machine that runs 24/7. It said that with two new machines, the hospital will be able to significantly reduced wait times for patients in need of an MRI.

“This investment will decrease the stressful wait times that create uncertainty for our patients in Toronto’s growing and diverse west-end community,” Maria Dyck, president and CEO of the St. Joseph’s Health Centre Foundation, said. “More and more people, both young and old, are choosing to put down their roots here. This transformative gift from the Garrons will help our neighbours get the very best care – and close to home.”

St. Joseph’s Health Centre says that it will commemorate the donation by naming it’s MRI area the Garron Family Centre of Excellence in MRI.

The Garron’s have previously donated tens of millions to other Toronto-area hospitals, including $50 million to the former Toronto East General Hospital in 2015. The hospital was renamed Michael Garron Hospital in honour of their late son following that donation.

Myron and Berna Garron are expected to attend an event at the hospital at 12:15 p.m. in celebration of their donation. Mayor John Tory is also expected to be in attendance.