

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The St. Lawrence Market will start opening its doors on Sundays and stay open longer through the week as part of a one-year pilot project that begins in March.

The popular downtown shopping destination is currently only open from Tuesday to Saturday with extremely limited evening hours (until 7 p.m. on Friday).

Under the pilot project, which begins March 15, those hours will be significantly expanded with the market staying open until 8 p.m. four days a week (Tuesday through Saturday) and for the first time opening its doors on Sundays (from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

According to the city, the pilot project is “the result of a recent review of the market's hours that involved consultations with stakeholders, market merchants and the general public.”

"I'm looking forward to seeing how many residents and visitors embrace Sunday and evening shopping at St. Lawrence Market,” Mayor John Tory said in a press release. “I want to thank city staff and the many businesses who make the St. Lawrence Market such a special place for moving forward with this exciting pilot. The new hours of operation pilot project modernizes the market's operations and ensures that more people have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination."

According to the city, the revised hours of operation are part of an effort to “make the market more accessible.”