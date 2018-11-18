

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





St. Michael's College School says it is launching a “rigorous” third party investigation of its student culture after a number of disturbing incidents of alleged physical and sexual assault came to light this week, triggering an investigation by Toronto police.

At the same time, the elite private Catholic school said that it is forwarding yet another video to Toronto police, though it is not yet clear if the new video depicts a separate incident aside from those already under investigation.

In a news release Sunday, the school said it is “launching a rigorous independent examination of the underlying attitudes and behaviors inconsistent with our culture and values, and their impact across the entire school community.”

Principal Greg Reeves called the recent incidents “horrendous” and “offensive to everything we strive to teach the young men of St. Michael’s College School” and added that the victims are being cared for and supported.

The school has said that it notified Toronto police on Wednesday about allegations of serious sexual assault on its grounds, though police said Wednesday that they were first alerted to the incident through media inquiries.

Video of that alleged incident was previously posted to social media and appears to show a sexual assault with an object. Police have since described the video as “child pornography” and advised that anyone who has a copy should destroy it.

Administrators have said that they were shown video on Monday of another incident, this one in a washroom at the school.

On Thursday police confirmed they were investigating a third incident at the school.

“Investigators have been working cooperatively with the school's administration and, as a result, a number of occurrences involving incidents of alleged assaultive and sexually assaultive behaviour have been opened,” police said in a news release Friday night.

Police said they believe there could be more victims and encouraged anyone with information to contact investigators.

The school has already said that a number of students have been expelled or suspended as a result of the incidents.

In its release Sunday, Reeves said the aim of its investigation is to “eliminate” the kind of behavior that came to public attention this week.

“Through this review, our goal is to examine these unacceptable behaviours at St. Michael’s, now and in the past, and take definitive steps to eliminate them,” Reeves said. “We need to make the invisible visible. We take responsibility for keeping our student’s safe.”

A committee for the ‘SMCS Respect and Culture Review’ is expected to be established by the first week in December, with the aim of delivering a preliminary report in the spring and a final report by summer 2019.