Web Staff, CP24.com





The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade will start from Bloor Street West and St. George Street at noon. The parade will continue along Bloor Street, then head south on Yonge Street before going west on Queen Street West to end at Nathan Phillips Square.



A full road closure will take place on Bloor Street, Yonge Street, and Queen Street. A number of other roads will also be closed or partially closed.

Here’s a list:



8 a.m. to 1 p.m.:



- St. George Street from Bloor Street West to College Street

- Devonshire Place from Bloor Street West to Hoskin Avenue



10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.:



- Hoskin Avenue from St. George Street to Queens Park Crescent West

- Harbord Street from St. George Street to Huron Street



11:55 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



- Bloor Street from Huron Street to Yonge Street

- Yonge Street from Bloor Street to Queen Street

- Queen Street West from Yonge Street to University Avenue



12 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



- Bay Street from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West

- Elizabeth Street from Dundas Street West to Hagerman Street

- Hagerman Street from Elizabeth Street to Bay Street



12:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.:



- University Avenue from Queen Street West to Dundas Street West

- Armoury Street from University Avenue to Chestnut Street

- Centre Avenue from Dundas Street West to Armoury Street



TTC service will be disrupted during the event on Queen Street West.