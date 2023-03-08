A 26-year-old man from southwestern Ontario who allegedly threw stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has pled guilty to assault.

The incident happened on Sept. 6, 2020 while Trudeau was on an election campaign stop in London, Ont.

Shane Marshall, of St. Thomas, was initially charged with assault with a weapon.

The accused, who is the former president of the Peoples Party of Canada’s Elgin Middlesex London riding association, is due back in court on May 1 for his sentencing hearing.

With files from CTV News London’s Nick Paparella.