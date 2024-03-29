One man is in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in North York on Friday morning, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to a residential building near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West at around 7 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived on scene, police said they located a man outside the building suffering from stab wounds.

The victim, identified as a man in his 30s, was rushed to hospital via emergency run but died in hospital a short time later.

In a post on social media, police said one male suspect was found at the scene with a knife and was taken into custody.

In an update on Friday, Insp. Peter Wehby told reporters that investigators believe the victim and suspect were known to one another, calling it a “targeted incident.”

Wehby said police believe the two men were involved in a dispute inside the building prior to the stabbing.

The victim is known to the building, Wehby said.

“I’m not going to say he is a resident of the building, but he attends the building,” he told reporters at the scene. “He is known to residents of the building.”

The suspect, a man in his 40s, is also known to frequent the building, Wehby added.

Police have not yet said what charges the suspect will face.

Wehby said police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact 31 Division.