

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital early this morning after a stabbing at a bar in Hamilton.

At around 12:45 a.m., Hamilton police were called to the Nobody’s Perfect Bar and Grill on John Street North for a reported disturbance.

According to police, two male patrons were involved in an argument and one of the males was stabbed.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say divisional detectives and continuing to investigate.