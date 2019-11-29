

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Two people are in hospital in serious condition after stabbing in Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga on Friday night.

Peel police say they were called to the mall, in the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate, at around 7:45 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located two male victims conscious and breathing, police say.

Peel paramedics say both victims, who are in their late teens and early 20s, have been taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Two male suspects wearing dark clothing fled the scene, police say.