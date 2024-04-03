Stabbing at plaza in Mississauga sends man to hospital
Police are on the scene of a stabbing in the area of Eglinton and Creditview in Mississauga on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2024 3:47PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 3, 2024 4:10PM EDT
A man is in hospital after being stabbed at a plaza in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.
Peel police say they responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road for a possible stabbing during a fight.
Officers arrived and shortly confirmed that the victim had been stabbed. Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.
Meanwhile, police are looking for at least one suspect, described as a white male, five-foot-nine, with a brown beard and a heavy build and was last seen wearing a rain jacket.