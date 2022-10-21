A man is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a Toronto gym.

According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue in the Golden Mile area just before 6:50 p.m. Friday.

TPS is at the scene alongside Toronto Paramedics. There are no additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact TPS’ 41 Division.