Stabbing at Scarborough gym sends man to hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Friday, October 21, 2022 7:35PM EDT
A man is being transported to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed at a Toronto gym.
According to the Toronto Police Service (TPS), the incident occurred at Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue in the Golden Mile area just before 6:50 p.m. Friday.
TPS is at the scene alongside Toronto Paramedics. There are no additional details at this time.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact TPS’ 41 Division.