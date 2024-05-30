Stabbing at Yonge and Dundas sends woman to hospital; suspect arrested
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Thursday, May 30, 2024 6:47PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, May 30, 2024 6:55PM EDT
Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in downtown Toronto Thursday evening.
Officers were called to Yonge Street and Dundas Street East shortly after 6 p.m. for a stabbing.
When they arrived, officers found a woman in her 40s with non-life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
Police have arrested a female suspect but there is no word on charges.