Stabbing downtown sends 1 man to hospital
One man has been rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing near Church and Shuter streets. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Thursday, February 22, 2024 5:32AM EST
One man was rushed to hospital early Thursday morning after a stabbing downtown, Toronto police say.
It happened near Shuter and Church streets at around 3:45 a.m.
According to police, two people were involved in an altercation, which ultimately led to the stabbing.
Paramedics told CP24 that a male victim was taken to a trauma centre for treatment in critical condition but police said his injuries are not life-threatening.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.