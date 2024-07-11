Stabbing in Ajax leaves one person in serious condition
Police are on the scene of a stabbing in Ajax on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Chopper24)
Published Thursday, July 11, 2024 2:56PM EDT
One person has been taken to the hospital in serious condition following a stabbing in Ajax Thursday afternoon.
Durham Regional Police say it occurred in the area of Bayly Street East and Burcher Road, east of Harwood Avenue South.
No suspect information have been released.
The circumstances surrounding what led to the stabbing are unknown.