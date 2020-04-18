Peel police are investigating a stabbing in Brampton on Saturday that left a woman dead.

Officers were called to the area of Mississauga Road and Williams Parkway at around 7:45 p.m.

The victim was found with stab wounds on a grass near a plaza in the area, Peel police said.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.