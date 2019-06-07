

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One teen has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Carleton Village on Friday night, Toronto police say.

The incident took place near Symington and Kingsley avenues at around 8:30 p.m.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Police have not released suspect descriptions but say they are searching for three males.