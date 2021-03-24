Stabbing in downtown Toronto leaves teen seriously injured
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the Bloor Street West and Avenue Road area. (Chopper24)
Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021 4:43PM EDT
One person has been arrested after a teenager was stabbed in downtown Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Avenue Road and Bloor Street West just before 3:30 p.m.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach and was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
A suspect was later located and taken into custody, police say.