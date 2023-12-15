Stabbing in downtown Toronto sends man to hospital
December 15, 2023
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the downtown core that left a man injured Friday evening.
It occurred in the area of Yonge and Charles streets, south of Bloor Street East, before 6:45 p.m.
Police said a man in his 30s sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to the hospital.
There is no word on his condition.
Police have not released suspect information.