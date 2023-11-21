Stabbing in Etobicoke leaves one man in serious condition
Man seriously injured following stabbing in Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road area on Nov. 21, 2023. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)
Share:
Published Tuesday, November 21, 2023 8:04PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 21, 2023 8:22PM EST
A man is in serious condition following a stabbing in northwest Toronto Tuesday night.
It happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. in the area of Kipling Avenue and Brookmere Road in Rexdale.
When police arrived, they said the located a male suffering with stab wounds. Paramedics confirmed an adult man was rushed to the trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
One suspect is in custody while the other is outstanding, police said.
Police are searching for a thin, six-foot-tall clean shaven male suspect with light coloured hair. He was seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black boots.