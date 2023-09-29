Stabbing in Etobicoke sends one man to hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Share:
Published Friday, September 29, 2023 11:13PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Etobicoke Friday evening.
Police say they received a call for a stabbing near Park Lawn Road and Bayside Lane just after 10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located the man suffering from a stab wound.
Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
No suspect information has been released.