Stabbing in Forest Hill North sends 1 male to hospital
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, March 9, 2019 6:50PM EST
One male has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Forest Hill North.
The incident occurred in the area Eglinton Avenue West and Vesta Drive, near Bathurst Street, at around 6 p.m.
Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect, according to police, was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants, and was wearing a baseball cap.
Officers are currently on scene investigating and Eglinton Avenue is closed from Mayfair Avenue to Gardiner Road.