

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been taken to hospital following a stabbing in Forest Hill North.

The incident occurred in the area Eglinton Avenue West and Vesta Drive, near Bathurst Street, at around 6 p.m.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspect, according to police, was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark pants, and was wearing a baseball cap.

Officers are currently on scene investigating and Eglinton Avenue is closed from Mayfair Avenue to Gardiner Road.