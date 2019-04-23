Stabbing in Hamilton sends 1 man to hospital
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:04PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2019 10:05PM EDT
Police are investigating a stabbing in Hamilton that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Ellis Avenue, near Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North.
Police say a male victim in his 20s was found suffering from a stab wound to the upper body and was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.