

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating a stabbing in Hamilton that left one man injured on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Ellis Avenue, near Barton Street East and Kenilworth Avenue North.

Police say a male victim in his 20s was found suffering from a stab wound to the upper body and was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.