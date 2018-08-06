

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person was rushed to hospital following a stabbing in High Park early Sunday morning.

The incident occurred near the off-leash dog park, in the area of Allotment Lane and Colborne Lodge Road.

Police say the victim sustained one wound to the body and was conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Two male suspects are outstanding, investigators say.

Detailed suspect descriptions have not been released.