

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





One person has been injured after a stabbing in a Markham home.

Emergency crews were called in a house on Briarwood Road, in the area of Warden and 16th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

York Regional Police said one of the residents in the home was stabbed. The victim has been rushed to a trauma centre.

Police said the suspect, who is also believed to be a resident of the home, has barricaded themselves into a room.

Police said they are communicating with the suspect to try to get him to surrender.