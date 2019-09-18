Stabbing in Mississauga leaves one person critically injured
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 18, 2019 10:51PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 18, 2019 11:03PM EDT
One person has been critically injured after a stabbing in Mississauga.
Peel police were called just after 10:00 p.m. in the area of City Centre Drive and Kariya Gate for reports of a fight.
When officers arrived, one person was located with stab wounds.
Police said the victim was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.