Stabbing in Mississauga leaves woman dead; one person in custody
Police are on the scene of a fatal stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday, July 6, 2024. (CP24)
Published Saturday, July 6, 2024 7:06PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 6, 2024 7:06PM EDT
One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday.
Peel police were initially called to Glen Erin and Windwood drives, north of Britannia Road West, for a disturbance and reports of a fight.
Police say a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male suspect has been taken into custody, police say.
It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.