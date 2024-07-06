One person has died after a stabbing in Mississauga on Saturday.

Peel police were initially called to Glen Erin and Windwood drives, north of Britannia Road West, for a disturbance and reports of a fight.

Police say a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect has been taken into custody, police say.

It is unclear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown.