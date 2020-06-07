CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Stabbing in Mount Dennis sends 1 male to hospital
Police tape is pictured in this file photo (CP24/Tom Stefanac)
Published Sunday, June 7, 2020 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 7, 2020 7:16AM EDT
One male was injured following a stabbing in Toronto's Mount Dennis neighbourhood late Saturday night.
It happened near Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.
The victim was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been provided by investigators.