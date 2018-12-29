Stabbing in Mount Dennis sends one woman to hospital
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, December 29, 2018 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 29, 2018 12:03PM EST
One person is in custody after a stabbing in Mount Dennis early Saturday morning.
The stabbing occurred near Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road shortly before 7:30 a.m.
One woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.
Police say one man has been arrested and there is there no risk to public safety.
The incident is still under investigation.