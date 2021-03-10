Stabbing in North York leaves man with serious injuries
Published Wednesday, March 10, 2021 10:44PM EST
A man in his 30s has been seriously injured in a stabbing in North York.
Emergency crews were called to the Yonge Street and Avondale Avenue area, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said officers located a man with multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
Police are searching the area for a female suspect.