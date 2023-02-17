Stabbing in North York sends one man to hospital
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in North York that sent a man to hospital on Friday evening.
Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a stabbing.
Officers arrived to learn that there was an altercation, and a man was stabbed.
The victim was hospitalized, and his condition was not immediately known.
No suspect information has been released.