Stabbing in North York sends teen to hospital
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Thursday, December 28, 2023 10:21PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2023 10:39PM EST
Toronto police say a teenage boy has been stabbed in North York.
The stabbing occurred in the Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a 15-year-old boy was located with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital in stable condition.
Police are looking for a male suspect believed to be 15 years old and was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.