Toronto police say a teenage boy has been stabbed in North York.

The stabbing occurred in the Sheppard Avenue West and Dufferin Street area shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was located with non-life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police are looking for a male suspect believed to be 15 years old and was last seen wearing a black vest, black pants and a black mask.