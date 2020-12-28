Stabbing in Oshawa leaves 1 male seriously injured
Published Monday, December 28, 2020 9:57AM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 28, 2020 11:52AM EST
Police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a stabbing in Oshawa on Monday morning.
Police said they were called to the scene of the stabbing on Banting Avenue at around 9 a.m.
The male victim was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries, but is now in stable condition, police said.
Investigators reported that one man in his 20s is currently in police custody.