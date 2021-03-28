One man is in hospital following a stabbing in Oshawa late Saturday night.

Police were called to an address on Trick Avenue, near Rossland Road East and Ritson Road North, at around 11:40 p.m.

A man was located at the scene suffering from stab wounds and was transported to a Toronto area trauma centre for treatment.

Police say his injuries are serious and he is currently listed in stable condition.

One male is in custody but police have not said what charges he is facing.

The investigation is ongoing, Durham Regional Police say, and there is no threat to public safety.