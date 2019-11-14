Stabbing in Parkdale leaves man in life-threatening condition
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 10:30PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 11:54PM EST
A man has been seriously injured following a stabbing in Parkdale.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Roncesvalles Avenue just before 10 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, a man was located with serious injuries.
According to police, the victim ran along Roncesvalles Avenue to look for help after he was stabbed in a restaurant parking lot. He collapsed a short distance away.
Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said the suspect fled the scene.
No suspect description has been released.