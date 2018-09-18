Stabbing in Scarborough sends 1 man to hospital in serious condition
Published Tuesday, September 18, 2018 6:06AM EDT
One man suffered serious injuries after a stabbing in Scarborough early Tuesday morning.
Paramedics say they were called to Chestnut Crescent, near Birchmount Road and St. Clair Avenue East, shortly before 4:30 a.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds.
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was taken to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.