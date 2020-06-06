

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Aurora Court and Bridletown Circle, west of Warden Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto police said the victim was stabbed outside the building. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

One person has been taken into custody, police said.

Police are investigating.