Stabbing in Scarborough seriouly injures one man
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 6, 2020 8:04PM EDT
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a building in the area of Aurora Court and Bridletown Circle, west of Warden Avenue, just before 7:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Toronto police said the victim was stabbed outside the building. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
One person has been taken into custody, police said.
Police are investigating.