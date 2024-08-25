Stabbing in Silverthorn leaves man with serious injuries
Police are investigating a stabbing near Rogers Road and Keele Street on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. (CP24)
Published Sunday, August 25, 2024 9:40PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 25, 2024 11:04PM EDT
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing in the city's Silverthorn neighbourhood that left a man seriously injured Sunday evening.
Police say they received a call at 9 p.m. for a man in his 50s who had been stabbed in the area of Rogers Road and Regent Street, east of Keele Street.
When they arrived, officers located a man suffering from stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told CP24 that the victim was rushed to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.
Police later said his injuries had been determined to be non-life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.