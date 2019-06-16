

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A stabbing in the city’s St. James Town neighbourhood that left a male victim with life-altering injuries earlier this month appears to have been an “unprovoked attack,” police say.

The stabbing took place in the Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street area at around 8:20 p.m. on June 5.

Police tell CP24 that the male victim was walking along the street when he approached another man to ask for directions. They say that the man then became irate and stabbed the victim multiple times.

His injuries were initially considered life-threatening; however he is now expected to survive.

Police have released surveillance camera images of the suspect and are urging anyone with information about his identity to contact investigators.