Two people are in custody after police say a stabbing in Toronto’s Thorncliffe Park neighbourhood left three people injured.

It happened near Thorncliffe Park Drive and Overlea Boulevard this afternoon.

Police say they received reports of a large group of people arguing and fighting in the area and officers located three people suffering from stab wounds on scene.

The injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening. All three victims were transported to a trauma centre for treatment.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.